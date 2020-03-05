NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
_____
097 FPUS51 KBUF 050900
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
NYZ001-052215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming north 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows
around 20. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and noticeably milder. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ010-052215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph or less,
becoming south. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows around 20. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and noticeably milder. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ002-052215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows
around 20. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and noticeably milder. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ011-052215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph or less,
becoming south. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows 15 to 20. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and noticeably milder. Highs in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ085-052215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation ranging from
little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch
across the higher terrain. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows ranging from
15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and noticeably milder. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ012-052215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the
hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops
to the mid 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and noticeably milder. Highs in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ019-052215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 40s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows 20 to 25. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and noticeably milder. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ020-052215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers overnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows 15 to 20. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and noticeably milder. Highs 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ021-052215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from
the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Light
winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and noticeably milder. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ013-052215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation ranging from an
inch or less in the valleys to as much as 1 to 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and noticeably milder. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and quite mild with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ014-052215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation ranging from an
inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and noticeably milder. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ003-052215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from
around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and noticeably milder. Highs 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and quite mild with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ004-052215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s
inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming north
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and noticeably milder. Highs in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and quite mild with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ005-052215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
40s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph or
less, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and noticeably milder. Highs in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and quite mild with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs not far from 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ006-052215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. East
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows ranging from
10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or
less, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs 55 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ007-052215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an
inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug
Hill. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ008-052215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
400 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
in the valleys. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches
possible. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
