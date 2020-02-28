NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020

_____

688 FPUS51 KBUF 280958

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

NYZ001-282215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then scattered snow showers late this

morning. Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow this

afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Very windy and cold with

highs in the mid 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this morning, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to

20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ010-282215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then scattered snow showers late this

morning. Cloudy with lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing

snow this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ002-282215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Very windy and cold with

highs in the mid 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows around

15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around

20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ011-282215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then scattered snow showers late this

morning. Cloudy with lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing

snow this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows around 15. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ085-282215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from

1 to 3 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across

the higher terrain. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in

the most persistent snows. Windy with lows ranging from 10 to

15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in

the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ012-282215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows.

Windy, cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in

the most persistent snows. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds

15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 20 to 25.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ019-282215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely through early afternoon,

then lake effect snow showers late. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may

be heavy at times late. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy, cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of snow 80

percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in

the most persistent snows. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in

the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ020-282215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times late. Additional accumulation 2 to 4

inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 20 to 25. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80

percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in

the most persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in

the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ021-282215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.

Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35

mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Additional

accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 10 to

15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ013-282215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers through early afternoon. Cloudy with lake

effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow late.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs ranging from

around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ014-282215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from

around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to

15 to 20 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in

the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Near steady temperatures

ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to around 20 across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ003-282215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then scattered snow showers late this

morning. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow

this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold with highs

in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to

20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in

the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 20. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ004-282215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to

20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around 2 inches in

the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Near steady temperatures

around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ005-282215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in

the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ006-282215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow,

especially over northern Oswego county. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 3

to 5 inches across the lower elevations to 5 to 9 inches on the Tug

Hill. Windy, cold with highs ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30

mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill to

10 to 15 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in

the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from around 15 on

the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from 5 to

10 above across the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ007-282215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 7 to 14 inches in the

most persistent snows. Very windy and cold with highs ranging from

around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Additional

accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 2 to 4 inches

across the lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy,

colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ008-282215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

458 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow

through early afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with

highs 20 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches

in the most persistent snows. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

in the most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across

the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows zero to 5 above. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

JLA

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather