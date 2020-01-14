NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into
the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming northwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 15. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow or sleet. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Early
morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the
upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
northwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the
lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow or sleet. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 20.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows
ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Windy with lows around 30. South winds 15 to 30 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then lake effect snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the lower 30s
inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures
falling to the mid 20s inland and to around 30 along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
morning, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Frequent snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 20 to 25.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to
30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Windy with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 15 to
20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet. Windy. Highs in the
mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows
ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to
30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then lake effect snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Windy, colder with highs ranging from the
lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet. Windy. Highs in the
mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Frequent snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 20 to 25.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows
around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to
30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then lake effect snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Windy, colder with highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Frequent snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Windy. Early morning highs ranging
from around 30 on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops
and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Windy. Early morning highs ranging
from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops
and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
around 15.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Windy. Early morning
highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across
the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on
the hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Windy. Early morning
highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the upper 20s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows around 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow or sleet. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid
30s, then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Frequent snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid
30s, then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Frequent snow showers.
Lows around 15. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from around
30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Windy. Early morning highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to around 20 on the Tug Hill
and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to
5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. Lows zero
to 5 above.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Frequent snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 10 to 15.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers late.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures
falling to the lower 20s inland and to the mid 20s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs
in the mid 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers late. Highs
in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then lake effect snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Early morning highs ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 on the hilltops and to the
lower 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs 10 to 15. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
