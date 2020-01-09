NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

_____

824 FPUS51 KBUF 090902

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

NYZ001-092230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Not as

cold. Early evening lows in the lower 30s, then temperatures rising

into the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional rain. Milder with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild. Late morning highs in the lower 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland, then temperatures

falling to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore and to the mid

40s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ010-092230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Not as

cold. Early evening lows in the lower 30s, then temperatures rising

into the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional rain, mild with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild. Early afternoon highs in the upper 50s, then

temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming north 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ002-092230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Clouds early, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Not as

cold. Early evening lows around 30, then temperatures rising into the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional rain. Milder with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild. Late morning highs in the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland, then temperatures

falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ011-092230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Clouds early then becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Not as

cold. Early evening lows in the lower 30s, then temperatures rising

into the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional rain, mild with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild. Early afternoon highs in the upper 50s, then

temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ085-092230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Windy and

not as cold. Early evening lows around 30 inland to the mid 30s along

the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising to around 40 inland

and to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 20 to 30

mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional rain, breezy, mild with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ012-092230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Windy and

not as cold. Early evening lows around 30, then temperatures rising

to around 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional rain, breezy and milder with highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ019-092230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Windy. Late

evening lows around 30 in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the

Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising to the upper 30s in

interior valleys and to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy and milder with highs ranging from the upper

40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ020-092230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Windy and

not as cold. Early evening lows in the upper 20s, then temperatures

rising into the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Milder with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ021-092230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Not as

cold. Late evening lows in the upper 20s, then temperatures rising

into the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy and milder with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ013-092230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Windy and

not as cold. Late evening lows in the upper 20s, then temperatures

rising into the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, warm with highs around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ014-092230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Morning clouds then becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cold. Early evening lows

in the upper 20s, then temperatures rising into the upper 30s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy and milder with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, warm with highs around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ003-092230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early with flurries then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Not as

cold. Early evening lows in the upper 20s, then temperatures rising

into the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional rain. Milder with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30

mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ004-092230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered flurries early. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cold. Early evening lows

in the upper 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Occasional rain, breezy and milder with highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ005-092230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered

flurries early. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Early evening lows in the

upper 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.

.FRIDAY...Occasional rain. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ006-092230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries early. Highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Early evening lows 20 to

25, then temperatures rising to around 30 on the Tug Hill and to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.

.FRIDAY...Occasional rain. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ007-092230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as cold. Early evening

lows 20 to 25, then temperatures rising to the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming south 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild. Early afternoon highs in the lower 50s, then

temperatures falling to the lower 40s across the lower elevations

and to the upper 40s on the Tug Hill. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ008-092230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

402 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Early evening lows 15 to

20, then temperatures rising into the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

RSH/TMA

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather