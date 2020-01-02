NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020

667 FPUS51 KBUF 020836

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

NYZ001-022200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow, colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ010-022200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely overnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ002-022200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow, colder with near steady temperatures in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ011-022200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely overnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ085-022200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Near steady

temperatures ranging from around 40 inland to the lower 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain and snow likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ012-022200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain and snow likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

NYZ019-022200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain and snow overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ020-022200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain and snow likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ021-022200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain and snow likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

NYZ013-022200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely overnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ014-022200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely overnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ003-022200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ004-022200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ005-022200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ006-022200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ007-022200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ008-022200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30.

