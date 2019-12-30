NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

NYZ001-302215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early this afternoon. More showers likely late. Breezy, mild

with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ010-302215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early this afternoon. Showers likely late. Mild with highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Much colder

with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ002-302215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this morning, then showers likely this

afternoon. Windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ011-302215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early this afternoon. Showers likely late. Mild with highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ085-302215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers

through early afternoon. Showers likely late. Breezy, mild. Early

afternoon highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the

mid 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling into

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy and much

colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ012-302215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early this afternoon. Showers likely late. Breezy, mild with

highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Much colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ019-302215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Windy, mild. Early

afternoon highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid

50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the

mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore and to the upper 40s inland. South

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow showers overnight. Colder with lows ranging from the lower

30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Windy with highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ020-302215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely

late. Breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Colder with lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ021-302215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain early, then a chance of showers from late

morning on. Breezy, mild with highs ranging from around 50 on the

hilltops to the mid 50s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an

inch or less. Much colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ013-302215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Windy, mild with highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s in the

valleys. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming south and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation ranging from

little or nothing in the valleys to an inch or less across the

higher terrain. Much colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ014-302215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning, becoming south and

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ003-302215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Occasional rain, breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Colder

with highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ004-302215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ005-302215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ006-302215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across

the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch

on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill

to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow in the morning, then snow with rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ007-302215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain early, then rain from late morning

on. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Windy with highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming south and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Additional snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around

an inch on the Tug Hill. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ008-302215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain early, then rain from late morning

on. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy with

highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s in the Black River valley. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Additional snow accumulation an

inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

