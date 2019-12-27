NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019
_____
422 FPUS51 KBUF 270850
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
NYZ001-272230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning. Partly sunny this
afternoon. Mild. Late morning highs in the lower 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland, then temperatures falling to the
mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore and to the upper 40s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ010-272230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then some breaks of sun later
this afternoon. Morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures
falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower
30s. West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ002-272230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then some breaks of sun late today.
Mild with midday highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling
into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10
mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ011-272230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy and
mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10
mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East
winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ085-272230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy and
mild. Morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Mild with highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ012-272230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then just a chance of
showers this afternoon. Mild with highs 50 to 55. Southwest winds 10
to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows around 30. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ019-272230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then just a
chance of showers early this afternoon. Mild. Morning highs in the
mid to upper 50s, then temperatures falling to the low to mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ020-272230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then just a chance of showers
this afternoon. Cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30
mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows around 30. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ021-272230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then just a chance of showers
this afternoon. Cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Mild with highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ013-272230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with highs
ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid and upper 50s
in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ014-272230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with highs
ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ003-272230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely late
this morning. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ004-272230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with highs
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ005-272230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely late
this morning. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15
mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ006-272230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, otherwise cloudy. Mild
with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower
50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs ranging from
the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ007-272230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, otherwise cloudy. Breezy
with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs Monday in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ008-272230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
350 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, otherwise cloudy. Highs in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s
on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the Black River valley. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs Monday near 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
JJR/RSH
_____
