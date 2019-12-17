NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019
_____
242 FPUS51 KBUF 170833
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
NYZ001-172200-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Occasional snow
in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy. Early morning highs in the upper
20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. West winds
20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Windy, colder
with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ010-172200-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to
3 inches. Early morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures
falling to between 15 and 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming west 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ002-172200-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
Light northeast winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Occasional snow
in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Windy. Early morning highs
in the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore,
then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. West winds 20 to
30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Occasional
lake effect snow. Windy, colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around
20. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ011-172200-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
Light northeast winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to
3 inches. Cold. Early morning highs in the mid 20s, then
temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Colder with lows
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around
20. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ085-172200-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow and areas
of blowing snow overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches.
Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
overnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to
5 inches. Windy, cold. Early morning highs in the mid 20s inland to
the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures falling
to between 15 and 20 inland and to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with
lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake
Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along
the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ012-172200-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs around 30. Light
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to
4 inches. Cold. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 20s on
the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to
between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Much colder
with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ019-172200-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Snow with a chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then
snow this afternoon. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs ranging from
the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow overnight. Additional
accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in
interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation
ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the lower elevations to 4 to
6 inches across the higher terrain. Windy, cold. Early morning highs
in the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore,
then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 inland and to the
lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in
the evening. Colder with lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior
valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging
from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ020-172200-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow with a chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then
snow this afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs
around 30. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to
3 inches. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation
3 to 5 inches. Cold. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 20s
on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to
between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional lake effect snow in the evening, then
lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ021-172200-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow with a chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then
snow this afternoon. Additional accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then occasional
snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Early morning highs ranging from
the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the
hilltops and to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Much colder
with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ013-172200-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Early morning
highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between
10 and 15 on the hilltops and to between 15 and 20 across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Colder with lows
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ014-172200-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Occasional snow
in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Late morning highs ranging
from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the
hilltops and to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening,
then occasional lake effect snow overnight. Colder with lows ranging
from around 5 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging
from around 15 on the hilltops to around 20 across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ003-172200-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Occasional snow
in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Very windy. Early morning
highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and
20. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional lake effect snow and areas of blowing
snow. Windy, colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with highs around
20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ004-172200-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation
2 to 3 inches. Windy. Late morning highs in the upper 20s, then
temperatures falling to around 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Windy,
colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ005-172200-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation
2 to 3 inches. Windy. Late morning highs in the upper 20s, then
temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Occasional
lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers
likely overnight. Windy, colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with highs around
20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ006-172200-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs ranging from the
upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to
3 inches. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid
20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.
Additional accumulation ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the lower
elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy. Late morning
highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between
10 and 15 on the Tug Hill and to the lower 20s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Windy and much
colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 below on the Tug Hill to
5 to 10 above across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging
from 5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ007-172200-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then snow. Accumulation 2 to
4 inches. Highs around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from 2 to 4 inches across
the lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy. Late
morning highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to
around 15 inland and to between 15 and 20 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to
20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ008-172200-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then snow. Accumulation 3 to
5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Late
morning highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid
20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to
between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to between 15 and 20 across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 20 to 25.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather