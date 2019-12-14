NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

NYZ001-141030-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times late. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy

at times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 20 to 25. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

NYZ010-141030-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times late. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy

at times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

NYZ002-141030-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then rain and snow late. Snow

may be heavy at times late. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy

at times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Very windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 20 to 25. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ011-141030-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then snow and rain late. Snow

may be heavy at times late. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 15 to 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ085-141030-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain this morning, then

rain and snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from up to 2 inches across the

lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation ranging

from 2 to 4 inches across the lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches

across the higher terrain. Windy with lows ranging from the upper

20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Windy with highs ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower

20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ012-141030-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain this morning, then

rain and snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation ranging

from 2 to 4 inches across the lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches

across the higher terrain. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Windy with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 15 to 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ019-141030-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain this morning, then

snow and rain this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the

lower elevations to 3 to 6 inches across the higher terrain. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Additional snow accumulation ranging from 1 to 3 inches

across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches across the higher

terrain. Windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior

valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the mid

20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ020-141030-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain this morning, then

rain and snow early this afternoon. Snow late. Snow may be heavy at

times this afternoon. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Additional snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

NYZ021-141030-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain through early

afternoon, then snow and rain late. Snow may be heavy at times late.

Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional

snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 15 to 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

NYZ013-141030-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain through early

afternoon, then rain and snow late. Snow may be heavy at times late.

Snow accumulation ranging from around an inch across the lower

elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional

snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs ranging from

around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 15 to 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

NYZ014-141030-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain through early

afternoon, then rain and snow late. Snow may be heavy at times late.

Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 40. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely with a chance of rain showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 15 to 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ003-141030-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then rain and snow late. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the upper

30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely with a chance of rain showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Very windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 20 to 25. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ004-141030-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

with a chance of rain showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Very

windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Very windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ005-141030-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling

to around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ006-141030-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST SUNDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

with a chance of rain showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation ranging from up to 2 inches across the lower

elevations to 5 to 7 inches on the Tug Hill. Very windy with lows

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch

or less across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches on the Tug

Hill. Very windy with highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows ranging

from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

NYZ007-141030-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST SUNDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Accumulation ranging from

1 to 3 inches across the lower elevations to 5 to 7 inches on the

Tug Hill. Very windy with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Very windy. Early morning highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures

falling to the mid 20s inland and to the upper 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows

ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

NYZ008-141030-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

426 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Accumulation 4 to 7 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Colder. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

