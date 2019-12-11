NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019
_____
929 FPUS51 KBUF 110836
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
NYZ001-112230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy
with scattered snow showers late. Areas of blowing snow through early
afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times early this afternoon.
Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy
with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Very windy with lows 15 to 20. West
winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in
the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ010-112230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow moving north across the area this morning,
then back south this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow from late
morning on. Snow may be heavy at times early this afternoon.
Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with
highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West
winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ002-112230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow through early afternoon. Scattered snow
showers late. Areas of blowing snow through early afternoon. Snow may
be heavy at times early this afternoon. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches
in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs around 30. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ011-112230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely early, then scattered snow
showers late this morning. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing
snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon.
Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows.
Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming
west and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ085-112230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then partly sunny late this
morning. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow this afternoon.
Snow may be heavy at times early and again this afternoon.
Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold
with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows ranging
from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows ranging
from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ012-112230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely early, then partly sunny
late this morning and early afternoon. Lake effect snow and areas of
blowing snow late. Snow may be heavy at times late. Additional
accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
in the evening, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to around
30 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ019-112230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then partly sunny late this
morning and early afternoon, then lake effect snow and areas of
blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times late. Additional
accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy
and cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow
in the evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Additional
accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from an inch or
less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher
terrain. Windy with lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior valleys
to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the
mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ020-112230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers early, then partly sunny through early
afternoon. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow late. Snow may
be heavy at times late. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the
most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow in the evening, then
scattered snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the mid
20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ021-112230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers early. Snow showers
likely again late. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold
with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.
Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the mid
20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s
on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ013-112230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early, then
partly sunny through early afternoon. Lake effect snow and areas of
blowing snow late. Snow may be heavy at times late. Accumulation an
inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to
around 30 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Little or no additional accumulation.
Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ014-112230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with lake
effect snow and areas of blowing snow late. Less than an inch
accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15
to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around
30 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s
on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ003-112230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Scattered snow showers this morning, then lake effect snow
and areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or
less. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Windy
with lows ranging from around 15 inland to the lower 20s along the
Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with near steady
temperatures around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ004-112230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow
late. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the far northeast portion of the
county. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent
snows. Windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ005-112230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Snow
showers likely late. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the
lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most
persistent snows. Windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to
the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ006-112230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST THURSDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then lake effect
snow and areas of blowing snow late. Snow may be heavy at times
late. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy
with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 20 to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional
accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with
lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the
lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging
from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 20 to 25 across
the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ007-112230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
EST THURSDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then lake effect snow and areas of
blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows.
Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional accumulation in the most persistent
snows ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to
3 inches on the Tug Hill. Very windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the
upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ008-112230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
336 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with lake
effect snow late. Snow may be heavy at times late. Accumulation 1 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid 20s
on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers likely
overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional
accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 2 inches
across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches across the higher
terrain of the Tug Hill. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the
mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
$$
Hitchcock/Thomas
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather