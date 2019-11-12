NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019

537 FPUS51 KBUF 120856

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

NYZ001-122215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers this morning. Partly sunny early this afternoon, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Cold with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Early evening lows around 20 inland

to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore, then temperatures

rising to the mid 20s inland and to around 30 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ010-122215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Additional accumulation around

an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the lower

20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ002-122215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then cloudy with snow showers likely early.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late this morning, then

partly sunny early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of

snow showers late. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with

near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Early evening lows around

20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore, then

temperatures rising to the mid 20s inland and to the upper 20s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ011-122215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow showers likely early. A chance of

snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Late evening lows around

20, then temperatures rising into the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ085-122215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow showers likely this morning. A chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Cold with lows ranging from around 10 above inland to 15 to

20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from

around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ012-122215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then a chance of snow showers this morning. A

chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Cold with highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows around 20.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ019-122215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow showers. Additional accumulation 3 to

5 inches. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops

to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional lake effect snow showers. Additional

accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 2 inches

across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the higher

terrain. Cold with lows ranging from around 15 in interior valleys

to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from the

lower 20s in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ020-122215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow showers likely. Additional

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional lake effect snow showers. Additional

accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with

lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows around 20. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ021-122215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then a chance of snow showers. Additional

accumulation ranging from around an inch across the lower elevations

to around 2 inches across the higher terrain. Cold with highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ013-122215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow showers likely early. A chance of

snow showers through early afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops

to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows 15 to 20.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ014-122215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow showers likely this morning. A chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Cold. Early morning highs ranging from around 20 on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to around 15 on the hilltops and to the lower

20s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional lake effect snow showers. Additional

accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with

lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Early evening lows 15 to

20, then temperatures rising to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ003-122215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow showers likely early. A chance of

snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional lake effect snow showers. Additional

accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy,

colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Early evening lows around

20, then temperatures rising into the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ004-122215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then occasional snow showers this morning. A

chance of snow showers early this afternoon, then snow showers

likely late. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 3 to

5 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Early evening lows 15 to

20, then temperatures rising into the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ005-122215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then occasional snow showers. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 3 to

6 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Early evening lows 15 to

20, then temperatures rising into the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ006-122215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow showers likely through early

afternoon. A chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation

2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs ranging from around 20 on the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional lake effect snow showers. Additional

accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with

lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to 15 to

20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from

10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ007-122215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then occasional snow showers this morning. A

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation

ranging from up to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to

3 inches on the Tug Hill. Cold with highs ranging from 20 to

25 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 above across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around

20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Late evening lows 10 to

15, then temperatures rising to between 15 and 20 across the Tug

Hill and to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs

ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ008-122215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

356 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow showers this morning. A chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches.

Cold with highs 20 to 25. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

