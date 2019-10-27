NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019
949 FPUS51 KBUF 270811
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
NYZ001-272115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain early, then showers likely through early afternoon. A
chance of showers late. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ010-272115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain early, then showers likely through early afternoon. A
chance of showers late. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ002-272115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain early, then showers likely through early afternoon. A
chance of showers late. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ011-272115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain early, then showers likely through early afternoon. A
chance of showers late. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ085-272115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain early, then showers likely late this morning. A chance
of showers this afternoon. Very windy with highs ranging from around
60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy
with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ012-272115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain early, then a chance of showers from late morning on.
Very windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to
the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy
with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around
60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ019-272115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain early, then a chance of showers from late morning on.
Very windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower
60s along the Lake Erie shore. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy
with lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the
upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ020-272115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain early, then a chance of showers from late morning on.
Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy
with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ021-272115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain early, then showers likely late this morning. A chance
of showers this afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this morning, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-272115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain early, then a chance of showers from late morning on.
Very windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-272115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain early, then showers likely through early afternoon. A
chance of showers late. Very windy and warm with highs ranging from
the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ003-272115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain early, then showers likely through early afternoon. A
chance of showers late. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-272115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely early this
afternoon. A chance of showers late. Breezy with highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ005-272115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely early this
afternoon. A chance of showers late. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ006-272115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers this afternoon. Windy with
highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with
lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ007-272115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers this afternoon. Very windy
with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph, becoming south and diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with
lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ008-272115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
411 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers this afternoon. Very windy
with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph, becoming south and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather