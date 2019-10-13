NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019

_____

160 FPUS51 KBUF 130835

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

NYZ001-132100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ010-132100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ002-132100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers likely with a few rumbles of

thunder possible. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ011-132100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ085-132100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the

upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper

40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect showers likely with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ012-132100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ019-132100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior

valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in

interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect showers likely with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ020-132100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 60.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect showers likely with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ021-132100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ013-132100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging

from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ014-132100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ003-132100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ004-132100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect showers likely with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ005-132100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Lake effect showers with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ006-132100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the

Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Lake effect showers with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ007-132100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from

around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to

the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ008-132100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather