NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
NYZ001-092100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to
the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland
to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ010-092100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ002-092100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to
the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland
to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ011-092100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph
or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ085-092100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid
40s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds around 10 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops
to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland
to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ012-092100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows
around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ019-092100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.
.TONIGHT...Clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows
ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the upper 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southeast.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in
interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ020-092100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ021-092100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ013-092100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from
the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops
to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ014-092100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops
to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ003-092100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the
upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ004-092100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to
the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ005-092100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to
the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ006-092100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ007-092100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ008-092100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
