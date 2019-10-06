NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on.
Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog
developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the
upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional rain
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.
Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops
to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional rain
overnight. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the mid 50s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.
Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops
to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional rain. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Occasional rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.
Showers likely late. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional rain
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to
the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.
Showers likely late. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around
60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.
Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Breezy with highs
ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then a chance of
showers late. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around
60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional rain
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Occasional rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from the mid 40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.
Showers likely late. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional rain
overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Occasional rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.
Showers likely late. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows around 40.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
