NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019
_____
714 FPUS51 KBUF 040840
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
NYZ001-042100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle early this
morning, then partly sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to
the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming east.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ010-042100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle early this
morning, then partly sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cooler with lows ranging from the
upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
east winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming
east around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows ranging from
the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ002-042100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle early this
morning, then partly sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to
the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming east.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with
highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ011-042100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely or a chance of drizzle
early, then cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle this morning.
Partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ085-042100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging
from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows
ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie
shore. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the
lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ012-042100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of drizzle early
this morning, then a chance of rain or drizzle late this morning.
Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the
lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with areas of frost developing.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ019-042100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of drizzle early
this morning, then a chance of light rain or drizzle late this
morning. Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to
the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the
lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming east.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, warmer with lows ranging
from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ020-042100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of drizzle early,
then a chance of rain or drizzle this morning. Cool with highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
lower 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to
around 60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ021-042100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of drizzle early
this morning, then a chance of rain or drizzle late this morning.
Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the
lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ013-042100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of drizzle early
this morning, then a chance of rain or drizzle late this morning.
Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the
lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy, warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ014-042100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely or a chance of drizzle early this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle late
this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging
from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops
to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ003-042100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely or a chance of drizzle early, then
cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle early. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain late this morning, then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with
highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ004-042100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely or a chance of drizzle early, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle this morning. Partly
sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the
lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ005-042100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely or a chance of drizzle early, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle this morning. Partly
sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with areas of frost developing
overnight. Colder with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to
around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming
east around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ006-042100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle early this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain late this
morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from
the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with widespread frost developing. Lows
ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill
to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ007-042100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle early this
morning, then partly sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across
the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear with a widespread frost or freeze. Colder with lows
ranging from around 30 across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the
Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ008-042100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely or a chance of drizzle early, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle this morning. Partly
sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on
the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with a widespread freeze. Colder with lows
in the upper 20s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops
to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
