NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019

825 FPUS51 KBUF 170755

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

NYZ001-172115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-172115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ002-172115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from around 70 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-172115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-172115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ012-172115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog this morning, otherwise sunny and

delightful. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy valley fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ019-172115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog this morning, otherwise sunny and

delightful. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the

lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in

interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-172115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog this morning, otherwise sunny and

delightful. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ021-172115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog this morning, otherwise sunny and

delightful. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across the lower elevations

to the upper 40s on the hilltops. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ013-172115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog this morning, otherwise sunny and

delightful. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-172115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-172115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ004-172115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-172115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to

around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-172115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill

to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-172115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill

to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ008-172115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

