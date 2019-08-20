NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 19, 2019
027 FPUS51 KBUF 200833
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
NYZ001-202100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 60s.
NYZ010-202100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 60s.
NYZ002-202100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows around
60.
NYZ011-202100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
NYZ085-202100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 60.
NYZ012-202100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs ranging from
the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
NYZ019-202100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows ranging from around 60 in interior valleys
to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
NYZ020-202100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
late. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
NYZ021-202100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
NYZ013-202100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
NYZ014-202100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
NYZ003-202100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 60.
NYZ004-202100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 60.
NYZ005-202100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light
southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging
from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s
inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 60.
NYZ006-202100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ007-202100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ008-202100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm with
lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from
the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops
to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
