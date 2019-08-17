NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

NYZ001-172115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely early this afternoon, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail early this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Some patchy

fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ010-172115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning.

Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ002-172115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ011-172115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny early, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this

morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ085-172115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ012-172115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this

morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ019-172115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny with a chance

of showers early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning. Partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in

interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in

interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ020-172115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny early, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this

morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ021-172115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this

morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower

60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ013-172115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this

morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ014-172115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ003-172115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this

morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ004-172115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ005-172115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early

this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 80s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ006-172115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early

this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around

80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower

60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ007-172115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny through early

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ008-172115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

441 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny through early

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

