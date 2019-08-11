NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

NYZ001-120915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ010-120915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland

to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ002-120915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ011-120915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ085-120915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ012-120915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ019-120915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows ranging from

the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ020-120915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ021-120915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ013-120915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ014-120915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ003-120915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ004-120915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ005-120915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ006-120915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ007-120915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ008-120915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

434 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

