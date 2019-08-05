NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 4, 2019

_____

590 FPUS51 KBUF 050742

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

NYZ001-052115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-052115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ002-052115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-052115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-052115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ012-052115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ019-052115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Slight

chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the

mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys

to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-052115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Slight

chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy valley fog

developing overnight. Lows around 60. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ021-052115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy valley fog developing

overnight. Lows around 60. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ013-052115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-052115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-052115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ004-052115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-052115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-052115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ007-052115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ008-052115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

Hitchcock/JLA

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather