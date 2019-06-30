NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019

_____

828 FPUS51 KBUF 300842

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

NYZ001-302115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-302115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-302115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-302115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ085-302115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ012-302115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ019-302115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to around

80 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ020-302115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ021-302115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ013-302115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ014-302115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ003-302115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ004-302115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ005-302115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ006-302115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers late. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ007-302115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ008-302115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

442 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from

late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather