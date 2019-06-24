NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019
_____
567 FPUS51 KBUF 240833
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
NYZ001-242100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ010-242100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ002-242100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy late. Highs ranging from
the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland.
Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from
the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ011-242100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy late. Highs around 80.
Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ085-242100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ012-242100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ019-242100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of
showers through early afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to around
80 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ020-242100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly sunny early this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers from late
morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ021-242100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-242100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy late. Highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers overnight. Warmer and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ014-242100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ003-242100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from
the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-242100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 80s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ005-242100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 80s inland. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 80 inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ006-242100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Warmer with lows
ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to around 80 inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ007-242100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-242100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Lows around 60. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather