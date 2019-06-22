NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019

_____

341 FPUS51 KBUF 220825

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

NYZ001-222115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and cool. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ010-222115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and cool. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie

shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ002-222115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from around 70 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and cool. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-222115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10

mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and cool. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ085-222115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and cool. Lows ranging from around 50

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-222115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny and pleasant. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys.

Northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cool. Patchy fog developing overnight. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-222115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny and pleasant. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cool. Patchy fog developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-222115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny and pleasant.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the

valleys. Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and becoming quite cool. Patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 in the valleys. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-222115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny and pleasant. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys.

Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and becoming quite cool. Patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 in the valleys. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s in the valleys. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-222115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny and pleasant. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys.

Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and cool. Patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 in the valleys. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s in the valleys. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ014-222115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and cool. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-222115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and cool. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-222115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and cool. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-222115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and cool. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-222115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and cool. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-222115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and cool. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-222115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

425 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and delightful. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s in the Black River valley. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Starlit skies and cool. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

HSK/RSH

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather