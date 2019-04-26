NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019

_____

066 FPUS51 KBUF 260602

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

NYZ001-260930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Mild with lows ranging

from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s

inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cool with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ010-260930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cool with highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ002-260930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Lows ranging from the

mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Windy, cool with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

$$

NYZ011-260930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Windy, cool with highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ085-260930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Mild with near steady temperatures

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much colder with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ012-260930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Mild with near steady temperatures

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 60s in the valleys. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35

mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much colder with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Very windy and cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow and rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ019-260930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Mild with lows ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s in interior

valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Windy with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much colder

with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ020-260930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Mild with near steady temperatures

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Breezy with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much colder with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Windy, cool with highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ021-260930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Mild with near steady temperatures

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

mid 60s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40

mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much colder with lows

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the

valleys. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Windy, cool with highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ013-260930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Windy with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers overnight. Windy and much cooler with lows ranging from

the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ014-260930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Rain, mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Windy and much cooler with lows

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ003-260930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Mild with near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 50s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Windy, cool with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ004-260930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Mild with near steady

temperatures ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

$$

NYZ005-260930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Occasional rain. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

$$

NYZ006-260930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Occasional rain. Areas of fog developing. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Breezy, cooler with lows ranging

from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy, cool with highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ007-260930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely late. Areas of fog developing. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Windy, cooler with lows ranging

from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy, cool with highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ008-260930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.

Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

lower 60s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Breezy, cooler with lows ranging

from the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Cold with highs

ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

