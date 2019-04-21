NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. Patchy drizzle
this morning. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs
ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
60s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with
highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this
morning. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s
inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows around 50. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise cloudy. Patchy drizzle this
morning. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs
ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
60s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows around 50. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise cloudy. Patchy drizzle this
morning. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows around 50. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy drizzle early,
then scattered showers early this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows around
40. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s
inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s along
the Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy drizzle early,
then scattered showers early this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight.
Lows around 40. Light west winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the
mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy drizzle early,
then scattered showers early this afternoon. Cool with highs in the
upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows around
40. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs
ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper
60s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows around 50. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy drizzle early,
then scattered showers early this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light west winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs
ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers from late morning on. Highs in the mid 50s. Light northwest
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Areas of
fog developing overnight. Lows around 40. Light northwest winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging
from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog this
morning. Patchy drizzle early. Scattered showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging
from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy drizzle
early, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging
from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows around 50. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from around
70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this
morning. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging
from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s
inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows around 50. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from around
70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise cloudy. Patchy drizzle this
morning. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from around
50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the
upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.
Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Areas of
fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the
upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.
Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this morning, then
scattered showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Areas of fog
developing overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of
fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs ranging from
the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland.
Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s across the Tug Hill. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
340 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
this afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops
to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
north around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
