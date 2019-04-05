NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

NYZ001-052115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain from late morning on. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40.

Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ010-052115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a chance of rain late.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper

50s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ002-052115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain from late morning on. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ011-052115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain early, then rain from late morning on.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not as

cold with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ085-052115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a chance of rain late.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper

50s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ012-052115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain early this

afternoon. A chance of rain late. Ice accumulation of a few

hundredths of an inch. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ019-052115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain early, then rain through early

afternoon. A chance of rain late. Breezy with highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to around

60 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore

to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ020-052115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet early, then rain and freezing

rain late this morning. Rain likely early this afternoon. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an

inch. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around

50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ021-052115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow early, then rain, sleet, snow

and freezing rain late this morning. Rain likely early this

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around

60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ013-052115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain early this

afternoon. A chance of rain late. Ice accumulation of a few

hundredths of an inch. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ014-052115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain early, then rain, sleet, snow and

freezing rain late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of

an inch. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cold with lows ranging

from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ003-052115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain from late morning on. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

60 inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ004-052115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain and sleet late this morning. Rain this afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ005-052115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of sleet late this morning. Rain this

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cold with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ006-052115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...A chance of snow late this morning. Rain and snow early

this afternoon, then rain late. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around

40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

50s inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around

60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ007-052115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Not as cold with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

50s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ008-052115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

435 AM EDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Snow with rain likely early this afternoon. Rain late. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and sleet in the evening. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Not as cold with near steady temperatures in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

