NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow and rain overnight. Lows around 30. Light
winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows around 30. Light
winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow overnight. Lows around 30. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow and rain overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
overnight. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs ranging from the upper
30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore
to the mid 40s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast.
.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 30.
Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow and rain overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Very
windy with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the upper
40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around
30 across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Windy with lows around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Windy with lows around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
from late morning on. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy with lows around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of rain
and snow showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
rain showers early this afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain and snow showers late. Very windy with highs ranging from
the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west and increasing
to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the
upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the
mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers through early
afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late. Very windy with
highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west
and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and windy, colder with lows ranging from the
lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
409 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of rain
and snow showers from late morning on. Windy with highs ranging from
the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Windy with lows 20 to 25. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid
40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
