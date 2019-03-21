NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019

_____

324 FPUS51 KBUF 210804

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

NYZ001-212100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon,

then a chance of sprinkles late. Highs around 50. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation an inch or less, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Windy, colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in

the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ010-212100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon, then a

chance of sprinkles late. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Colder with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ002-212100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Windy, colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest and increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning,

becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ011-212100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light west winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation 1 to 2 inches, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Lows around

20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ085-212100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers likely overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Accumulation ranging from around 2 inches across the lower

elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Colder with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ012-212100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers overnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Much colder with highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ019-212100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers likely overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation

ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to

3 inches across the higher terrain. Colder with highs in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs

around 40.

$$

NYZ020-212100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across

the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers overnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Much colder with near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

around 40.

$$

NYZ021-212100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

$$

NYZ013-212100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Colder with highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Windy with

lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers and areas of blowing snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ014-212100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower

elevations. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Colder with highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Lows ranging

from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and areas of blowing

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with

highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs

around 40.

$$

NYZ003-212100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s

inland. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Accumulation

around an inch, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Windy,

colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Very windy

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing

to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers and areas of blowing snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cold with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ004-212100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph

or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Accumulation

around an inch, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Windy,

colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Windy with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and areas of blowing

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ005-212100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and areas of blowing

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ006-212100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower

elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Colder with near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Lows ranging

from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and areas of blowing

snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ007-212100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an inch or less across

the lower elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ008-212100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

404 AM EDT Thu Mar 21 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this morning,

then a chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Rain showers

likely late. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid

40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight. Snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to

2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the

higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow overnight.

Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

JJR/RSH

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather