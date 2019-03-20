NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the
Lake Erie shore to around 50 inland. Light winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s near Lake Erie
to the upper 40s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then snow and rain in the afternoon. Colder with near steady
temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph,
becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then snow and rain in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then snow and rain in the afternoon. Colder with near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then snow and rain in the afternoon. Colder with near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then
snow and rain in the afternoon. Colder with near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light south
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on
the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from
the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light south
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower
30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then
rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy, colder with highs ranging
from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers becoming likely overnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
and snow in the afternoon. Colder with near steady temperatures in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug
Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs ranging from around 40 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower
30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid to upper 40s inland. South winds 10
mph or less, becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the lower 30s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
405 AM EDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then snow and
rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
around 30.
