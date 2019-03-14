NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019
_____
568 FPUS51 KBUF 140801
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
NYZ001-142130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a
chance of showers late. Warm with highs ranging from around 60 along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
showers likely with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around
30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ010-142130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a
chance of showers late. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 40s along the
Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s inland. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy and much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with
snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ002-142130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a
chance of showers late. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds overnight. Mild with lows around 50. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs around 50.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
showers likely with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around
30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ011-142130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a
chance of showers late. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ085-142130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a
chance of showers late. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s
on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 40s
along the Lake Erie shore to around 50 inland. South winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy and much cooler. Early morning
highs in the upper 40s, then temperatures falling into the lower
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming
west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ012-142130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers late. Warm with highs ranging from around
60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds overnight. Windy, mild with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy,
cooler. Early morning highs in the lower 50s, then temperatures
falling to the lower 40s on the hilltops and to the mid 40s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain
showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to
the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ019-142130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Very windy with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the
evening, becoming southwest and diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler. Early
morning highs in the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to around
50 inland, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s along the Lake
Erie shore and to the mid 40s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ020-142130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers late. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds overnight. Windy, mild with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,
cooler. Early morning highs in the lower 50s, then temperatures
falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ021-142130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Warm with
highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds overnight. Windy, mild with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, mild. Early afternoon highs in
the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow showers
likely with rain showers overnight. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ013-142130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops
to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds overnight. Windy, mild with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ014-142130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds overnight. Very windy and mild with lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Breezy, mild
with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper
50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Breezy and much
colder with lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ003-142130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,
mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
showers likely with a chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy with
lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-142130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming south
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Breezy, mild
with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the upper 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ005-142130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the morning. Mild with
highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ006-142130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Mild with
highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds overnight. Breezy, mild with lows around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the morning. Mild with
highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely overnight. Much colder with lows ranging from
the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ007-142130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s.
Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the morning. Breezy, mild
with highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to
the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with
snow showers likely overnight. Much colder with lows ranging from
the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ008-142130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
401 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the morning. Mild with
highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers overnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather