NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely late this evening, then a

chance of snow showers. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light north winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15. Light northwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

northwest winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to

15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely late this evening, then a

chance of snow showers. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph

or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light north winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to

20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely late this evening, then a

chance of snow showers. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Near steady temperatures around 15. Light northwest winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through the

early overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely late this evening, then a

chance of snow showers. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the mid

20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through the

early overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this

evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the mid

20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow late this evening. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the mid

20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow late this evening, then a chance of

snow showers. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows 10 to

15. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs ranging from around

20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light

north winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the mid

20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow late this evening, then a chance of

snow showers. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs ranging from 15 to

20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the mid

20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow late this evening, then a chance of

snow showers. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Temperatures

remaining between 15 and 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Light north winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the mid

20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow late this evening, then a chance of

snow showers. Additional accumulation around an inch. Temperatures

remaining between 15 and 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the mid

20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow late this evening, then a chance of

snow showers. Additional accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperatures between 15 and 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows

in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow late this evening, then a chance of

snow showers. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows ranging

from around 5 above on the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above across the

lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light

northwest winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows

in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow late this evening, then a chance of

snow showers. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows

around 5 above. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Light

north winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

912 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow late this evening, then a chance of snow

showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 5 above.

Light winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

north winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs around 30. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows

around 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

