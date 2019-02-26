NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

NYZ001-261000-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy with

lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow overnight. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ010-261000-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 10 to 15. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph late this evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ002-261000-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Scattered snow showers through the early overnight,

then lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow

late. Additional accumulation around an inch. Windy with lows 10 to

15. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas

of blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

10 mph or less. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ011-261000-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to

15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ085-261000-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 10 to 15. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph late this evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ012-261000-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 10 to 15. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph late this evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.

Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

NYZ019-261000-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Not as cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

NYZ020-261000-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 5 to 10 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

NYZ021-261000-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries through the early

overnight. Lows around 10 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph late this evening, becoming northwest and diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.

Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

NYZ013-261000-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to

15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph late this

evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

NYZ014-261000-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Scattered snow showers late this evening, then lake

effect snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows 10 to

15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph late this

evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

morning, then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to

15 on the hilltops to around 20 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southeast. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

NYZ003-261000-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow showers becoming likely along with

areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows

10 to 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas

of blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 mph or less,

becoming north. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ004-261000-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with

lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of light snow overnight. Cold with lows 10 to

15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming

north. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ005-261000-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with

lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of light snow overnight. Cold with lows

around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ006-261000-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow across the

southern third of the county through the early overnight hours, then

scattered snow showers late. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows across the southern third of the county,

with little elsewhere. Windy with lows ranging from zero to 5 above

on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph late this evening, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries. Cold with highs ranging

from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Cold with lows ranging

from zero to 5 below on the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to

the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. East winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

NYZ007-261000-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries late this

evening. Windy with lows zero to 5 above. West winds 15 to 30 mph

late this evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15

mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to

5 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ008-261000-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries late this evening.

Windy, cold with lows zero to 5 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph late

this evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to

5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Not as cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

