NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019
_____
783 FPUS51 KBUF 260241
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
NYZ001-261000-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy with
lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,
then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 10 mph or
less. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow overnight. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ010-261000-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 10 to 15. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph late this evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold
with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ002-261000-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Scattered snow showers through the early overnight,
then lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow
late. Additional accumulation around an inch. Windy with lows 10 to
15. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas
of blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs
around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast
10 mph or less. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ011-261000-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to
15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,
then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ085-261000-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 10 to 15. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph late this evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ012-261000-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 10 to 15. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph late this evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ019-261000-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Not as cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ020-261000-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 5 to 10 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ021-261000-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries through the early
overnight. Lows around 10 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph late this evening, becoming northwest and diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ013-261000-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to
15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph late this
evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,
then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ014-261000-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Scattered snow showers late this evening, then lake
effect snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows 10 to
15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph late this
evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
morning, then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to
15 on the hilltops to around 20 across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southeast. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ003-261000-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow showers becoming likely along with
areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows
10 to 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas
of blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs
around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight.
Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 mph or less,
becoming north. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ004-261000-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with
lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered snow
showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.
Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of light snow overnight. Cold with lows 10 to
15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming
north. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ005-261000-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with
lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of light snow overnight. Cold with lows
around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ006-261000-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow across the
southern third of the county through the early overnight hours, then
scattered snow showers late. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows across the southern third of the county,
with little elsewhere. Windy with lows ranging from zero to 5 above
on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph late this evening, becoming
northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries. Cold with highs ranging
from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Cold with lows ranging
from zero to 5 below on the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to
the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. East winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ007-261000-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries late this
evening. Windy with lows zero to 5 above. West winds 15 to 30 mph
late this evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15
mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to
5 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ008-261000-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
941 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries late this evening.
Windy, cold with lows zero to 5 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph late
this evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to
5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Not as cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds
10 mph or less. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
Hitchcock/HSK/JJR/RSH
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather