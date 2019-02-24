NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
_____
128 FPUS51 KBUF 241700
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
NYZ001-242215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers
late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early
highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or
less. Strong winds with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to
40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Strong winds and cold with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s.
West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Very windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph in the evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to
15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ010-242215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers
late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early
highs in the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s
inland, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation
1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows
in the lower 20s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph,
diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Very windy and cold with near steady temperatures in
the lower 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,
diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ002-242215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers
late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early
highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or
less. Strong winds with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to
40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds and cold
with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s inland to
the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 35 to 50 mph
with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Very windy with lows around 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ011-242215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers
late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild.
Temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation
1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows in
the lower 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Very windy and
cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ085-242215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers
late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early
highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s
across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper
20s on the hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation
2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows
15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Strong winds and
cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on
the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ012-242215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers
late. Little or no snow accumulation. Strong winds and mild.
Temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to
75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation
2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows
15 to 20. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming
west 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Strong winds and
cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65
mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ019-242215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and snow showers early, then snow showers
late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild.
Temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation
2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows
15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Strong winds and
cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60
mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ020-242215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers
late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early
highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across
the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to around 30.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west and increasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation
2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows
15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Very windy and
cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ021-242215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers
late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early
highs in the lower 50s, then temperatures falling to around 30 on
the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered snow showers in the evening, then lake effect
snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow overnight.
Accumulation around an inch in the most persistent snows. Very windy
with lows 15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Very windy and cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ013-242215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then rain showers with snow
showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and
mild. Early highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the
mid 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to
the lower 30s on the hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Strong winds with lows
ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to
50 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Very
windy and cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to
the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in
the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from
15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ014-242215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then rain showers with snow
showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and
mild. Early highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the
upper 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to
the lower 30s on the hilltops and to around 40 across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds with
lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across
the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to
50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Strong
winds and cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between
15 and 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,
diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows ranging
from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from around 15 on the hilltops to the lower
20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ003-242215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then rain showers with snow
showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and
mild. Early highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the evening. Accumulation an inch or less. Strong winds with
lows in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to
50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Strong
winds and cold with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West
winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to 30 to
40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Very windy with lows around 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ004-242215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then rain showers and
scattered snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very
windy and mild. Early highs in the upper 50s, then temperatures
falling to around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the evening,
then scattered snow showers overnight. Strong winds with lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds and cold
with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to
50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Very windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ005-242215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers. Very windy and mild. Early highs in the
upper 50s, then temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the evening,
then scattered snow showers overnight. Strong winds with lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Very windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 55 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ006-242215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms early,
then rain showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,
small hail, and heavy rainfall early. Very windy and mild with highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and lake effect rain showers in the
evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow.
Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the
most persistent snows across the Tug Hill. Strong winds with lows
ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 30 to 50 mph, becoming west 30 to 50 mph
with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most
persistent snows. Strong winds and much colder with near steady
temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow
in the evening. Very windy with lows ranging from zero to 5 above on
the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the evening, becoming
northwest and diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to
15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ007-242215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms early,
then rain and snow showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall early. Little or no snow
accumulation. Strong winds and mild. Early highs ranging from the
upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 30s along the
Lake Ontario shore and to the lower 40s inland. South winds 20 to
30 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts
up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and lake effect rain showers in the
evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow.
Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the
most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows ranging from around
20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches possible in the
most persistent snows. Strong winds and much colder with highs
ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph,
diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ008-242215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms early,
then rain and snow showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall early. Little or no snow
accumulation. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent
snows. Strong winds with lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 30 to
40 mph, becoming west and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up
to 70 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches
in the most persistent snows. Very windy and cold with near steady
temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the
lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows zero to
5 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
Hitchcock
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather