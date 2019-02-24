NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

_____

128 FPUS51 KBUF 241700

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

NYZ001-242215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers

late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early

highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or

less. Strong winds with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to

40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Strong winds and cold with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s.

West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Very windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-242215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers

late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early

highs in the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s

inland, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation

1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph,

diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Very windy and cold with near steady temperatures in

the lower 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-242215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers

late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early

highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or

less. Strong winds with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to

40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds and cold

with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s inland to

the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 35 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy with lows around 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-242215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers

late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation

1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Very windy and

cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-242215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers

late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early

highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper

20s on the hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation

2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows

15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Strong winds and

cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on

the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-242215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers

late. Little or no snow accumulation. Strong winds and mild.

Temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph,

becoming west and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to

75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation

2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows

15 to 20. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming

west 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Strong winds and

cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65

mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-242215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and snow showers early, then snow showers

late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild.

Temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation

2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows

15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Strong winds and

cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60

mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-242215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers

late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early

highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to around 30.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west and increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation

2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows

15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Very windy and

cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-242215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then snow and rain showers

late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early

highs in the lower 50s, then temperatures falling to around 30 on

the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered snow showers in the evening, then lake effect

snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow overnight.

Accumulation around an inch in the most persistent snows. Very windy

with lows 15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Very windy and cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-242215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then rain showers with snow

showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and

mild. Early highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the

mid 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to

the lower 30s on the hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing

snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Strong winds with lows

ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to

50 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Very

windy and cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from

15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-242215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then rain showers with snow

showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and

mild. Early highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to

the lower 30s on the hilltops and to around 40 across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds with

lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across

the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to

50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Strong

winds and cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between

15 and 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,

diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows ranging

from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from around 15 on the hilltops to the lower

20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-242215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then rain showers with snow

showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and

mild. Early highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing

snow in the evening. Accumulation an inch or less. Strong winds with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to

50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Strong

winds and cold with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West

winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to 30 to

40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Very windy with lows around 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-242215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers early, then rain showers and

scattered snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very

windy and mild. Early highs in the upper 50s, then temperatures

falling to around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the evening,

then scattered snow showers overnight. Strong winds with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph with

gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds and cold

with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to

50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Very windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-242215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers. Very windy and mild. Early highs in the

upper 50s, then temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the evening,

then scattered snow showers overnight. Strong winds with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph with

gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with

gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Very windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-242215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST MONDAY...

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms early,

then rain showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,

small hail, and heavy rainfall early. Very windy and mild with highs

ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and lake effect rain showers in the

evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the

most persistent snows across the Tug Hill. Strong winds with lows

ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 30 to 50 mph, becoming west 30 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most

persistent snows. Strong winds and much colder with near steady

temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 50 mph with

gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow

in the evening. Very windy with lows ranging from zero to 5 above on

the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest and diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to

15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-242215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST MONDAY...

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms early,

then rain and snow showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall early. Little or no snow

accumulation. Strong winds and mild. Early highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 30s along the

Lake Ontario shore and to the lower 40s inland. South winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and lake effect rain showers in the

evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the

most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows ranging from around

20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches possible in the

most persistent snows. Strong winds and much colder with highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph,

diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy with lows 5 to

10 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-242215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1200 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms early,

then rain and snow showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall early. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent

snows. Strong winds with lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph, becoming west and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up

to 70 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches

in the most persistent snows. Very windy and cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the

lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows zero to

5 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Hitchcock

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather