NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019
_____
037 FPUS51 KBUF 051847
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
NYZ001-052230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.
Temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one quarter to one
third of an inch. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. East winds
15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Near steady temperatures in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in
the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ010-052230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light
winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one quarter
of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Not as cold with
near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ002-052230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.
Temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter of
an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely in the evening,
then freezing rain likely overnight. Near steady temperatures in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ011-052230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling into the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 mph
or less, becoming east.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one quarter
of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ085-052230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light
east winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs
ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower
40s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ012-052230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 mph
or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an
inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ019-052230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain overnight. Lows
in the mid 20s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an
inch. Highs ranging from around 40 along the Lake Erie shore to the
mid 40s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ020-052230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an
inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ021-052230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ013-052230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Temperatures falling to the lower 30s on
the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an
inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ014-052230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Temperatures falling to the lower 30s on
the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an
inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs around
50. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ003-052230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling into the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain and
rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one quarter
of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in
the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ004-052230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.
Temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain and
freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one
quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ005-052230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Mild.
Temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain and
freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth
of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ006-052230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.
Temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill and to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on
the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then freezing
rain and rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one
quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ007-052230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling to the upper
20s on the Tug Hill and to around 30 across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain or sleet in the
morning, then freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs ranging from the mid 20s
across the lower elevations to the lower 30s on the Tug Hill.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Lows ranging from 20 to 25 across
the lower elevations to the lower 30s on the Tug Hill. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Windy with highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ008-052230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling to the mid 20s
on the hilltops and to around 30 across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows 5 to 10 above. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice
accumulation of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the
lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with freezing rain. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
$$
_____
