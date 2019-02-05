NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

NYZ001-052230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.

Temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one quarter to one

third of an inch. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. East winds

15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Near steady temperatures in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ010-052230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light

winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one quarter

of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Not as cold with

near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ002-052230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.

Temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter of

an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely in the evening,

then freezing rain likely overnight. Near steady temperatures in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-052230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling into the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 mph

or less, becoming east.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one quarter

of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-052230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light

east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower

40s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ012-052230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ019-052230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain overnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Highs ranging from around 40 along the Lake Erie shore to the

mid 40s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ020-052230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ021-052230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ013-052230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Temperatures falling to the lower 30s on

the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ014-052230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Temperatures falling to the lower 30s on

the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs around

50. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-052230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling into the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain and

rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one quarter

of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ004-052230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-052230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Mild.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth

of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ006-052230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.

Temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill and to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on

the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then freezing

rain and rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ007-052230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling to the upper

20s on the Tug Hill and to around 30 across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain or sleet in the

morning, then freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of one

tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs ranging from the mid 20s

across the lower elevations to the lower 30s on the Tug Hill.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Lows ranging from 20 to 25 across

the lower elevations to the lower 30s on the Tug Hill. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Windy with highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ008-052230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

147 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling to the mid 20s

on the hilltops and to around 30 across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. Light north winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with freezing rain. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

