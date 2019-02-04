NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early

morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Mild with near record highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5

to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early

morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

rain showers and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with highs around 60. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early

morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early

morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

freezing rain and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming cloudy.

Breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Much colder. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures

falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early

morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling to the

upper 20s on the hilltops and to around 30 across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming cloudy.

Breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Windy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early

morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling to the upper

20s on the hilltops and to around 30 across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Much colder. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures

falling to around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Much colder. Early morning highs around 40, then temperatures

falling into the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and much colder. Early morning highs in the

lower 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the

hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warm with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy, cooler with lows ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with near record highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Much colder. Early morning highs around 40, then temperatures

falling to around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the morning, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early

morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to around

30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers likely. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Much colder. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures

falling to around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of freezing rain and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers likely. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with highs ranging from around 50 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Colder. Early morning highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the Tug

Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the

Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Colder. Early morning highs in the

upper 30s, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the Tug

Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs

in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder.

Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling to

the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 30. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. Lows

zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

