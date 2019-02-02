NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

461 FPUS51 KBUF 022052

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

NYZ001-031000-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow early. A chance of snow and

freezing drizzle from late evening on. Near steady temperatures in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

early, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, freezing drizzle and snow

in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas of

drizzle. Near steady temperatures around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mild with

highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, sleet and

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ010-031000-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow early. A chance of snow and

freezing drizzle from late evening on. Near steady temperatures in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

early, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, freezing drizzle and snow

in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain with areas of drizzle

in the evening, then areas of drizzle overnight. Near steady

temperatures around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mild

with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ002-031000-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening. A chance of snow

and freezing drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperatures in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, freezing drizzle and snow

in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas of

drizzle. Near steady temperatures around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mild

with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ011-031000-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening. A chance of

freezing drizzle and snow after midnight. Near steady temperatures

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

early, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas of

drizzle. Near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet, freezing

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ085-031000-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow early. A chance of snow

and freezing drizzle through the early overnight, then a chance of

freezing drizzle and snow late. Near steady temperatures in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

early, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming

west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet, rain, freezing

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing

rain and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ012-031000-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow early. A chance of snow

and freezing drizzle from late evening on. Near steady temperatures

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Near steady

temperatures around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, sleet, rain and

freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,

sleet and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

$$

NYZ019-031000-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and

snow from late evening on. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, mild

with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ020-031000-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing

drizzle through the early overnight. A chance of freezing drizzle

late. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ021-031000-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph early, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mild

with highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ013-031000-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this evening. A chance of

freezing drizzle and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from around 50 on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain, sleet and

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ014-031000-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening. A chance of snow

and freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, mild with highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, freezing rain and

sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ003-031000-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening. A chance of snow

and freezing drizzle after midnight, then a chance of freezing

drizzle and snow late. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas of

drizzle. Near steady temperatures around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, sleet and

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ004-031000-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening. A chance of snow

and freezing drizzle after midnight, then a chance of freezing

drizzle and snow late. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas of

drizzle. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Mild with highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, sleet and

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ005-031000-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow through the early overnight,

then a chance of freezing drizzle and snow late. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas of

drizzle. Not as cold with near steady temperatures in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Mild with highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, sleet and

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ006-031000-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow through the early overnight,

then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle late. Lows ranging from

around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then light rain likely, a chance of freezing drizzle and

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely with areas of drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of light rain with areas of drizzle

overnight. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ007-031000-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely early, then a chance of snow this

evening. A chance of snow late. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then light snow,

light rain likely with a chance of freezing drizzle in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain with possible drizzle, snow and freezing

drizzle in the evening, then light rain likely with areas of drizzle

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ008-031000-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 PM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely early this evening, then a chance of

snow late this evening. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then light snow,

light rain likely with a chance of freezing drizzle in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain with possible snow, drizzle and freezing

drizzle in the evening, then light rain likely with areas of drizzle

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain, sleet and

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

