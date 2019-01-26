NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

NYZ001-262215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers overnight. Accumulation around an

inch. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the

lower 20s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Windy

with highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around zero. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ010-262215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy this afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

southwest winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers overnight. Accumulation around an

inch. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the

lower 20s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs

around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ002-262215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an

inch or less. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising

to the lower 20s inland and to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light south winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy

with highs around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ011-262215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered

snow showers early. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light southwest winds.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or

less. Early evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising into the

lower 20s. Light south winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ085-262215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then lake effect snow showers

likely through early afternoon. Scattered snow showers late. Snow

may be heavy at times early. Additional accumulation 4 to 6 inches

in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Early

evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the lower 20s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Windy with highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ012-262215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs 15 to 20. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or

less. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the

lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ019-262215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then scattered lake effect snow

showers from late morning on. Snow may be heavy at times early.

Additional accumulation 5 to 9 inches in the most persistent snows

near Lake Erie, an inch or less elsewhere. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows 15 to

20. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 20 to 25.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Windy

with highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ020-262215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then scattered snow showers from

late morning on. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches over the northwest

corner of the county, less than an inch elsewhere Cold with highs 15

to 20. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Not as

cold. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the

lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows around

5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs

zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to 10 below

zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ021-262215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then scattered

snow showers through early afternoon. Little or no accumulation.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Not as

cold with lows 15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

NYZ013-262215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers overnight. Lows

15 to 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging

from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

NYZ014-262215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers overnight. Early

evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

NYZ003-262215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Little or no

accumulation. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising

to the lower 20s inland and to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ004-262215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs around 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers overnight. Early

evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ005-262215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs around 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers overnight. Early

evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the mid 20s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ006-262215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on

the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers overnight. Late

evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to between 15 and

20 on the Tug Hill and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in

the most persistent snows. Not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows ranging from

zero to 5 above on the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ007-262215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow through early afternoon, then lake effect

snow showers likely late. Snow may be heavy at times through early

afternoon. Additional accumulation 8 to 14 inches in the most

persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Early evening lows

10 to 15, then temperatures rising into the lower 20s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in

the most persistent snows. Not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ008-262215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

341 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then lake effect snow showers

likely late this morning. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times early. Additional accumulation 4 to

7 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 10 to 15.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Little or

no additional accumulation. Early evening lows 10 to 15, then

temperatures rising to between 15 and 20. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in

the most persistent snows. Not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to 10 below

zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

