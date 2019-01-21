NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow and areas of blowing

snow this morning, then partly sunny with scattered snow showers

this afternoon. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Cold

with lows ranging from zero to 5 below inland to zero to 5 above

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow, sleet and freezing rain overnight. Early evening lows in

the upper 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance

of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow, sleet and freezing rain overnight. Early evening

lows in the upper 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow through early

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers late.

Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.

Windy, cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 below inland to around 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow, sleet and freezing rain overnight. Early evening

lows in the upper 20s, then temperatures rising into the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then freezing rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet

overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures

rising into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered

snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to

10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 below inland to zero to 5 above along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow, sleet and freezing rain likely overnight. Early

evening lows in the upper 20s, then temperatures rising to the lower

30s inland and to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered

snow showers. Cold with highs zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Cold

with lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet and freezing

rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely early, then partly sunny

with scattered snow showers from late morning on. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from 5 to

10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Cold

with lows ranging from zero to 5 below in interior valleys to zero

to 5 above along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and

freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain with snow and sleet

likely overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 20s in interior

valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures

rising to the lower 30s in interior valleys and to the mid 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow, sleet and freezing rain likely overnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs zero to 5 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet and freezing

rain overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from zero to 5 above

on the hilltops to 5 to 10 above across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and

sleet overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

20 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely through early afternoon, then scattered snow

showers late. Areas of blowing snow through early afternoon.

Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold with highs ranging from

zero to 5 above on the hilltops to 5 to 10 above across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold

with highs ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with scattered flurries overnight. Cold with lows

ranging from zero to 5 below inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then freezing rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold

with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Cold with lows ranging from zero

to 5 above inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid

20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a chance

of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain, rain, snow and sleet in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow from late

morning on. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

around zero inland to around 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid

20s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with scattered snow showers late. Areas of blowing snow through

early afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from zero to 5 below

inland to around 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows ranging from 10 below to 15 below zero across the Tug

Hill to zero to 5 below along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, a chance of freezing

rain and sleet overnight. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising to the lower 20s on the Tug Hill and to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers through early

afternoon, then sunny late. Cold with highs ranging from zero to

5 below inland to zero to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 35 below.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 15 below to

20 below zero across the Tug Hill to 10 below to 15 below zero along

the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Early evening

lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the lower 20s on the Tug

Hill and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

334 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers through early afternoon,

then mostly sunny late. Cold with highs 5 below to 10 below zero.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 40 below.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 below to 20 below zero.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Lows around

15. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

