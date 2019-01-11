NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional flurries. Lows

10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries overnight. Lows

15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, then occasional

flurries. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 15 to

20. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional flurries. Lows

10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 15.

West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional flurries. Lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 10 to

15. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, then occasional

flurries late. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 15 to

20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold with

highs ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to

15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows ranging

from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional flurries. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 10 to

15. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, then occasional

flurries late. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning.

Highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to

15 in interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of flurries overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, then occasional

flurries late. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning.

Highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional flurries. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 10 to

15. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows ranging

from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold with

highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs 20 to 25. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 10 to

15. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, then

occasional flurries late. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries overnight. Lows

around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the

evening. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to

15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 10 to 15.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 mph

or less, becoming northeast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to

15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Cold

with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 10 to 15.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows ranging

from zero to 5 below on the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold with

highs ranging from around 10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from zero to 5 below

across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from 10 to

15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows ranging

from zero to 5 below on the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional flurries. Cold with lows zero

to 5 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from zero

to 5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1253 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional flurries. Cold with lows zero

to 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

