NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow late this morning. Snow,
sleet and freezing rain likely early this afternoon, then sleet,
freezing rain likely with a chance of rain late. Little or no snow
and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an
inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain likely
overnight. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Not as
cold. Early evening lows in the mid 30s, then temperatures rising
into the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Windy with lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Windy, colder with near steady
temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 20s.
NYZ010-072200-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow late this morning. Snow,
freezing rain and sleet likely early this afternoon, then sleet,
freezing rain likely with a chance of rain late. Little or no snow
and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an
inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southeast with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the evening, then
rain likely overnight. Windy and not as cold. Early evening lows in
the mid 30s, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain
showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Colder with near steady temperatures in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows
15 to 20.
NYZ002-072200-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely early
this afternoon. Freezing rain and sleet likely late. Snow and sleet
accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths
of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.
Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 30s, then temperatures
rising into the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Windy with lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Windy, colder with near steady
temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Occasional lake effect snow. Highs in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered lake
effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ011-072200-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, freezing rain likely with a chance of
snow early this afternoon. Freezing rain and sleet likely late.
Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few
hundredths of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.
Windy and not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 30s, then
temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Colder with near steady temperatures in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs
in the lower 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 20s.
NYZ085-072200-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
EST TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet
late this morning. Sleet, freezing rain and snow likely early this
afternoon, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet late. Little or
no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths
of an inch. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along
the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast and
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain likely
overnight. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy
and not as cold. Late evening lows in the mid 30s inland to the
upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising to the
lower 40s inland and to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming south. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Windy with lows ranging from
the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Windy, colder with near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Occasional lake effect snow. Highs in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs
20 to 25. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries. Highs in the upper
20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 20s.
NYZ012-072200-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, freezing rain and sleet likely early
this afternoon. Freezing rain and sleet likely late. Little or no
snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of
an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southeast with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and rain. Ice accumulation of a few
hundredths of an inch. Windy and not as cold. Late evening lows in
the lower 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Colder with near steady temperatures
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to
15.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows
15 to 20.
NYZ019-072200-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
EST TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow
late this morning. Sleet, freezing rain and rain likely early this
afternoon, then a chance of rain late. Windy with highs ranging from
the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast and increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain
overnight. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Very
windy and not as cold. Late evening lows in the mid 30s in interior
valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore, then
temperatures rising to the lower 40s in interior valleys and to the
mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s in
interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Windy and much colder with near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Occasional lake effect snow. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs
20 to 25. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs in the upper
20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 20s.
NYZ020-072200-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet late
this morning. Freezing rain and sleet likely early this afternoon,
then a chance of freezing rain and sleet late. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy
with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 20 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and rain. Ice accumulation of a few
hundredths of an inch. Windy and not as cold. Early evening lows
ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations, then temperatures rising to around 40. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Much colder with near steady temperatures
in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Occasional lake effect snow. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs
20 to 25. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 20s.
NYZ021-072200-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, freezing rain likely with a chance of
snow early this afternoon. A chance of freezing rain and sleet late.
Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few
hundredths of an inch. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening, then rain likely with
freezing rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an
inch. Windy and not as cold. Late evening lows ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures rising into the upper 30s. South winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops
to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to
around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Colder with near steady temperatures
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the
lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs
20 to 25. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 20s.
NYZ013-072200-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, freezing rain likely with a chance of
snow early this afternoon. Freezing rain and sleet likely late.
Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few
hundredths of an inch. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain
likely with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Ice accumulation of
a few hundredths of an inch. Very windy and not as cold. Late
evening lows ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the upper
30s on the hilltops and to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Colder with near steady temperatures
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs
15 to 20. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 20s.
NYZ014-072200-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet
early this afternoon. Freezing rain and sleet likely late. Highs in
the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and freezing rain overnight. Ice accumulation of a
few hundredths of an inch. Very windy and not as cold. Early evening
lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the upper
30s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing
to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain
showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops
to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Colder with near steady temperatures
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Occasional lake effect snow. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered lake
effect snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ003-072200-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow early this afternoon.
Freezing rain and sleet likely late. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.
Not as cold. Early evening lows in the lower 30s, then temperatures
rising into the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Windy, colder with near steady
temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Occasional lake effect snow. Highs in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered lake
effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ004-072200-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
snow early this afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,
snow and sleet late. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain likely
with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Ice accumulation of a few
hundredths of an inch. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the lower
30s, then temperatures rising into the upper 30s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Occasional lake effect snow. Highs in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered lake
effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ005-072200-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a
chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet late. Highs in the lower
30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain with a chance of sleet in the evening, then
freezing rain likely with a chance of rain showers overnight. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an
inch. Not as cold. Early evening lows around 30, then temperatures
rising into the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Occasional lake effect snow. Highs in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect
snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow
showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ006-072200-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a
chance of snow late. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain with a chance of sleet in the evening, then
rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow overnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of
an inch. Not as cold. Early evening lows ranging from the lower 20s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures rising to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill and to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast
10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows ranging from the upper
20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging
from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Occasional lake effect snow. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Highs 10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ007-072200-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a
chance of snow late. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Snow and sleet
accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of
an inch. Windy and not as cold. Early evening lows ranging from the
lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures rising to around 30 on the Tug Hill
and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Sleet, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Windy with highs in the
lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to
5 below. Highs 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ008-072200-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a
chance of snow late. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then snow
and freezing rain overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation 2 to
3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Windy and
not as cold. Late evening lows ranging from around 20 on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures rising to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to around
30 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely, a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
zero. Highs 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
