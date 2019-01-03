NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and rain early. Windy

with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming

southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and rain early, then

a chance of snow showers early. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow early. Windy with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely early, then a chance of

snow showers early. Little or no accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow and rain likely early, then a

chance of snow showers this morning. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Near steady temperatures ranging from around 30 inland to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely early, then a chance of

snow showers this morning. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely early, then a chance of

snow showers this morning. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from around 40 on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely early, then a chance of

snow showers this morning. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs

around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely early, then a chance of

snow showers this morning. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow early, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers early. Partly sunny from late

morning on. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow early, then cloudy with

a chance of snow showers early. Partly sunny from late morning on.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely early, then a chance of

snow showers early. Little or no accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow and rain likely early, then a

chance of snow showers this morning. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain early, then snow showers likely

early. A chance of snow showers late this morning. Snow accumulation

an inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Light snow and rain early, then snow showers this morning.

A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug

Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Light snow early, then snow showers likely this morning. A

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Light snow early, then snow showers through early

afternoon. A chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation

2 to 3 inches. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

