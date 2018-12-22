NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

987 FPUS51 KBUF 221742

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

NYZ001-222215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-222215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-222215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy, windy with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-222215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-222215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-222215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph

or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-222215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to around 30 along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-222215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-222215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-222215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-222215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-222215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy, windy with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-222215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-222215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-222215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance

of snow showers late. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-222215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

20 to 25. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 20 to 25.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-222215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1242 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

