NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

563 FPUS51 KBUF 151737

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

NYZ001-152230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-152230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-152230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-152230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s.

Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog developing. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming east.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-152230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-152230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-152230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows

around 30. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-152230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain late. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-152230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Freezing rain

likely late. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, rain and snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around

30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-152230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows in the lower

30s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers

in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-152230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows in the lower

30s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers and slight chance of freezing

rain in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-152230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-152230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Windy with highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ005-152230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows

ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ006-152230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug

Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

around 30. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ007-152230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ008-152230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1237 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light north

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

Hitchcock

_____

