NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018

_____

583 FPUS51 KBUF 260851

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

NYZ001-262200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain. Highs in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Windy, colder with near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ010-262200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy, colder

with near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ002-262200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Windy, colder with near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ011-262200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and rain

showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible.

Colder with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures around 30.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ085-262200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain. Highs ranging

from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches.

Windy, colder with near steady temperatures ranging from around

30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland

to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ012-262200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches.

Windy, colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ019-262200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain. Breezy with

highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35

mph this morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Windy with lows ranging

from around 30 in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Very

windy and much colder with near steady temperatures ranging from

around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ020-262200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain. Breezy with

highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches.

Colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ021-262200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible.

Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ013-262200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and rain

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Colder

with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs ranging from around 30 on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ014-262200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early. Rain from late morning on.

Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from around

30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ003-262200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers early. Rain from late morning on. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Windy, colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ004-262200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers early. Rain from late morning on. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Windy, colder with near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ005-262200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers early. Rain from late morning on. Highs

in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Windy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ006-262200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early. Rain from late morning on.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ007-262200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain from late morning on. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow showers and rain

overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northeast 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s

inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ008-262200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers late this morning. Rain this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs ranging from around 30 on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

_____

