NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

920 FPUS51 KBUF 211752

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

NYZ001-212215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Windy, cold. Temperatures falling to the mid

20s inland and to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming north. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from around

10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not quite as cold with highs in the mid

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-212215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Windy, cold. Temperatures falling into the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in

the morning. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-212215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early, then

snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow late. Little or no

additional accumulation. Windy, cold. Temperatures falling to the

mid 20s inland and to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy and much

colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from around

10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-212215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold.

Temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-212215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers likely with

areas of blowing snow early, then scattered snow showers late. Little

or no additional accumulation. Windy, cold. Temperatures falling to

the lower 20s inland and to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Much colder with lows ranging

from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not quite as cold with highs ranging from

the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-212215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers likely

early, then partly sunny with scattered snow showers late. Little or

no additional accumulation. Windy, cold. Temperatures falling to

around 20 on the hilltops and to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in

the morning. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows in the single digits.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-212215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Very windy and cold. Temperatures

falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid 20s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above in interior valleys to 15 to

20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in

the morning. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above in interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-212215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow early.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold. Temperatures falling

into the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Much colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to

5 above. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-212215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then

scattered snow showers late. Accumulation under a half inch. Cold.

Temperatures falling to around 20 on the hilltops and to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Much colder with lows

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-212215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold.

Temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower

20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. South winds 10

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-212215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early, then

snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow late. Little or no

accumulation. Cold. Temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the

hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Colder with lows ranging from

5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower

20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s

on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-212215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers early, then snow

showers likely with areas of blowing snow late. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Temperatures falling to the

upper 20s inland and to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy and much colder with lows

10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

5 to 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-212215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Temperatures falling

into the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy, colder with

lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening, becoming north and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

5 to 10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-212215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Windy, cold. Temperatures falling to

the upper 20s inland and to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy and much

colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

north and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-212215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Very windy. Temperatures falling to

around 20 on the Tug Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Windy and much colder with lows ranging from zero to

5 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north and diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 below across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-212215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers and lingering reas of blowing snow. Windy,

cold. Temperatures falling to around 20 inland and to the upper 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the

evening. Windy and much colder with lows zero to 5 above. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from

10 to 15 inland to around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s

inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-212215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow early, then scattered snow showers late. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Cold. Temperatures falling to around

20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 20s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

JJR

