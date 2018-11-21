NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
_____
920 FPUS51 KBUF 211752
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
NYZ001-212215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Windy, cold. Temperatures falling to the mid
20s inland and to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder
with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, becoming north. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from around
10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not quite as cold with highs in the mid
30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ010-212215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Windy, cold. Temperatures falling into the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder
with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in
the morning. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to
10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ002-212215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early, then
snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow late. Little or no
additional accumulation. Windy, cold. Temperatures falling to the
mid 20s inland and to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy and much
colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from around
10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ011-212215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold.
Temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder
with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Cold with highs around 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ085-212215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers likely with
areas of blowing snow early, then scattered snow showers late. Little
or no additional accumulation. Windy, cold. Temperatures falling to
the lower 20s inland and to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Much colder with lows ranging
from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to
10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not quite as cold with highs ranging from
the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ012-212215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers likely
early, then partly sunny with scattered snow showers late. Little or
no additional accumulation. Windy, cold. Temperatures falling to
around 20 on the hilltops and to the lower 20s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder
with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in
the morning. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows in the single digits.
South winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ019-212215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Very windy and cold. Temperatures
falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid 20s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder
with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above in interior valleys to 15 to
20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in
the morning. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from 5 to
10 above in interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny but not as cold with highs ranging from the
lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ020-212215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow early.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold. Temperatures falling
into the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Much colder with lows 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to
5 above. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ021-212215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then
scattered snow showers late. Accumulation under a half inch. Cold.
Temperatures falling to around 20 on the hilltops and to the mid 20s
across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Much colder with lows
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. South
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ013-212215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold.
Temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid
20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder
with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower
20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. South
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. South winds 10
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ014-212215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early, then
snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow late. Little or no
accumulation. Cold. Temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the
hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Colder with lows ranging from
5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower
20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s
on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ003-212215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers early, then snow
showers likely with areas of blowing snow late. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Temperatures falling to the
upper 20s inland and to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy and much colder with lows
10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from
5 to 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Milder with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ004-212215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Temperatures falling
into the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy, colder with
lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
in the evening, becoming north and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from
5 to 10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ005-212215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Windy, cold. Temperatures falling to
the upper 20s inland and to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy and much
colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming
north and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from
5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ006-212215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Very windy. Temperatures falling to
around 20 on the Tug Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches. Windy and much colder with lows ranging from zero to
5 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north and diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to
20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to
5 below across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower
20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ007-212215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers and lingering reas of blowing snow. Windy,
cold. Temperatures falling to around 20 inland and to the upper 20s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the
evening. Windy and much colder with lows zero to 5 above. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from
10 to 15 inland to around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to
5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s
inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ008-212215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1252 PM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow early, then scattered snow showers late. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold. Temperatures falling to around
20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.
Much colder with lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
hilltops to the mid 20s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
JJR
_____
