NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle

early, then areas of drizzle through the early overnight. Some

patchy fog developing from late evening on. Near steady temperatures

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle

early, then areas of drizzle through the early overnight. Some

patchy fog developing from late evening on. Near steady temperatures

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early, then scattered

showers with areas of drizzle late this evening. Areas of drizzle

after midnight. Some patchy fog developing from late evening on.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early, then scattered

showers with areas of drizzle late this evening. Areas of drizzle

after midnight. Some patchy fog developing from late evening on.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle

this evening, then areas of drizzle after midnight. Some patchy fog

developing from late evening on. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early, then scattered

showers with areas of drizzle late this evening. Areas of drizzle

after midnight. Some patchy fog developing from late evening on.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle through the early

overnight. Some patchy fog developing from late evening on. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys

to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this evening, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle

this evening, then areas of drizzle after midnight. Some patchy fog

developing from late evening on. Near steady temperatures in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Some patchy fog developing from

late evening on. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early, then scattered

showers late this evening. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle

after midnight. Some patchy fog developing from late evening on.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Some patchy fog developing from

late evening on. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this evening, then

scattered showers with areas of drizzle after midnight. Some patchy

fog developing from late evening on. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then scattered showers from

late evening on. Some patchy fog developing from late evening on.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Scattered showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely through the early overnight, then

scattered showers late. Some patchy fog developing from late evening

on. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Scattered showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Occasional showers. Some patchy fog developing from late

evening on. Lows ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Occasional showers through the early overnight, then

scattered showers late. Some patchy fog developing from late evening

on. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Occasional showers. Some patchy fog developing from late

evening on. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Showers likely in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

