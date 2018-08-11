NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
743 FPUS51 KBUF 111411
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
NYZ001-112115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ010-112115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ002-112115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ011-112115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs around
80. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ085-112115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on
the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging
from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ012-112115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph
or less, becoming northeast.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ019-112115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. North winds 10
mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging
from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ020-112115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ021-112115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then
becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light north winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-112115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers late. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-112115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Scattered showers through late morning, and again
later this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around
80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ003-112115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ004-112115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph or less,
becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs around
80. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ005-112115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy through midday, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ006-112115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy through midday, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ007-112115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug
Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-112115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1011 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then
becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers late. Highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
Hitchcock
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather