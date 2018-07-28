NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

_____

931 FPUS51 KBUF 280836

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

NYZ001-282100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning. A

chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-282100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-282100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning. A

chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-282100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A chance

of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ085-282100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Cool with

highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland

to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-282100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-282100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of

showers this morning. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-282100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of

showers through early afternoon. Highs around 70. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-282100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A

chance of showers through early afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-282100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers through early

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-282100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Partly

sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-282100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging

from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ004-282100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. A chance

of showers late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-282100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. A chance

of showers late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-282100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny early. Partly sunny with a chance of showers late this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-282100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around

70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper

50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-282100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny early. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

from late morning on. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

