NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
341 FPUS51 KBUF 271638
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
NYZ001-272130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ010-272130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows
ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ002-272130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ011-272130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ085-272130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows
ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ012-272130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance
of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ019-272130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Scattered showers early, then
scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then scattered showers with
a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in
interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ020-272130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then scattered showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ021-272130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance
of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-272130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-272130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance
of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ003-272130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around
80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the
mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ004-272130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ005-272130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ006-272130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance
of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows
ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ007-272130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s
across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance
of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-272130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance
of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
Church
